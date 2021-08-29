Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,225,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,868. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

