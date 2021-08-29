Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

EXPD traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.