Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 590,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,518. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

