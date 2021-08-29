Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,044 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $320,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

