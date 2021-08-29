Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.13. 139,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

