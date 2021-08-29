Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.13. The stock had a trading volume of 139,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,663. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

