Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Waste Management worth $254,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

