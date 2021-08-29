JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

