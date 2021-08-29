JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,631.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $$13.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.92.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

