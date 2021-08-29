JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of JFrog worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after buying an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

FROG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -95.05. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

