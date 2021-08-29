Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,147. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

