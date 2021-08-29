John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the July 29th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HTY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund comprises 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

