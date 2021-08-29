John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the July 29th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HTY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.