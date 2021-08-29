John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

HPF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

