Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 2,778,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

