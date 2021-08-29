Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,638 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

