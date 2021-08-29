Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,346 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $194,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,389,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

