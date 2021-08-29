Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

