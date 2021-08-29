Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

