JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 10th Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

