JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

