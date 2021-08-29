JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.