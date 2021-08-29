JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $199,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

