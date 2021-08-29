JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72.

