JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72.

