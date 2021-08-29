KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

