KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.01% of KB Home worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

