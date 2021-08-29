KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.99.
About KBC Group
