KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 73,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

