Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $238.94 million and $27.05 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,028,268 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

