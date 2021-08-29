Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 149.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Kellogg worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,042. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

