Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Position Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.71% of Kelly Services worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

