Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 72.4% in August

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 29th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

