Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several analysts have commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

