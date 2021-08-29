Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.26. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

