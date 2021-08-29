keyTango (TANGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46,285.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $46,285.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, keyTango has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,326 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

