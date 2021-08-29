Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 17,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,177. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on KCDMY. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

