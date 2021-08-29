Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

