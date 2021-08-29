Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KIM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 5,828,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

