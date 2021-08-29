Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.6 days.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

