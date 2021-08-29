Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.51 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

