KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.93. 692,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,245. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.