Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $13,756.20 and approximately $612.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

