KnoxFS (new) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $256,698.78 and approximately $5,073.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 14% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 431,486 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

