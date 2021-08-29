Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

