Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 443,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBNT opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58. Kubient has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 381.48%.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

