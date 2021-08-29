L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.