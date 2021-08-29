Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 7.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $192,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Shares of LH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

