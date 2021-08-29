Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,784. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $171.18 and a 12-month high of $307.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.