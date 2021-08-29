L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
AIQUY stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
