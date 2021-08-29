Lanceria 1-Day Volume Tops $291,693.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $7.72 million and $291,693.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,544,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

